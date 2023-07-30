iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Citigroup

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.40). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $160.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.64 million. Research analysts expect that iRobot will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iRobot by 3,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iRobot by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

