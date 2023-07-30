iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 52.1% in July

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the June 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,609,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $115.02. 1,165,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,449. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.08. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after acquiring an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

