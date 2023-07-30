iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 52.1% in July

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the June 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,609,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEI traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $115.02. 1,165,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,449. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.08. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
