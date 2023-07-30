iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 233,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after purchasing an additional 70,818 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 313.5% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 40,410 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,794,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,153. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2319 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

