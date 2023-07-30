iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,749 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.58. 4,736,315 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $67.07.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

