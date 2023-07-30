iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,101,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,249,000 after acquiring an additional 108,789 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

