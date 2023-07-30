iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Holdings Decreased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IUSG stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.58. 480,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,707. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

