iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $97.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,233,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,905. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

