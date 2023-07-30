iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after buying an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

