iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Boosted by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $12,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

