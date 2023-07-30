iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,783. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average of $92.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

