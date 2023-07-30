iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO remained flat at $25.31 during trading on Friday. 306,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

