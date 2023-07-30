iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 96,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.44. 15,891,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,145,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

