iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.44. 15,891,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,145,263. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

