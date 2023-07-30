iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Increased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4,310.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,091 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.8% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $18,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,853 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

