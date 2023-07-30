iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.62. The company had a trading volume of 470,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,777. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.91.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

