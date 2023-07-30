iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 84,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.07. 1,073,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.