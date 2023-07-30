iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 99.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352,349 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWM traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,612,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,512,098. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

