iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 12.3% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.04. The stock had a trading volume of 367,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,163. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.45 and a 52 week high of $105.50.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

