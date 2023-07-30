iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

IJK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,810. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

