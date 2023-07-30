iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

IYK stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,988. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $178.51 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

