iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,499,629,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 767,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,724. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

