Israel Discount Bank of New York Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York owned about 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

RWO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 49,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,529. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

