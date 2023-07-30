Israel Discount Bank of New York Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.