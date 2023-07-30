Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $343,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Boeing were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.86.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.69. 7,059,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,313. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $240.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

