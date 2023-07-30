Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $519,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,098,000 after acquiring an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,769,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $721.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.9 %

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWW traded up $6.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $731.37. The company had a trading volume of 258,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $733.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $682.33. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.99 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

