Israel Discount Bank of New York Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Unilever were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after acquiring an additional 758,405 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE UL traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $54.19. 1,529,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

