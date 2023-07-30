ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Up 98.4% in July

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.26. 20,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,987. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of ITOCHU

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 550,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the fourth quarter worth $18,029,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

