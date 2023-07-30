J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $268.65

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.65 ($3.44) and traded as high as GBX 285.70 ($3.66). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 282.60 ($3.62), with a volume of 1,937,318 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 219 ($2.81) to GBX 209 ($2.68) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.10) to GBX 295 ($3.78) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 267.25 ($3.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3,140.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 272.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

