J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys 357 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $708,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

