J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $561.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.53 and a 200-day moving average of $549.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

