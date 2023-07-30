J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $502.91. 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,943. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $482.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.30. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

