J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.32. The company has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $391.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.33.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

