J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Target by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $135.00. 2,959,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,726. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.96%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.79.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

