J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.69. 1,649,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,183. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $957.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

