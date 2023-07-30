J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,231,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

