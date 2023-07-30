Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.19.

Coty Stock Up 3.2 %

Coty stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Coty has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,202,000 after purchasing an additional 883,215 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Coty by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,726,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,203 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,406,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

