J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $158.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.38. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $127.80 and a fifty-two week high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 116.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JJSF. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.