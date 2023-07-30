Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,194 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $449.00. 1,163,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $456.70 and its 200 day moving average is $465.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.