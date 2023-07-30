Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.62. 5,993,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average of $118.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $166.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

