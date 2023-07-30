Journey Advisory Group LLC Invests $5.09 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.96. The company had a trading volume of 418,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,072. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

