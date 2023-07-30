Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5,053.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

DGRO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

