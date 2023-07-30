Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.01% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMO traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.31. 3,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $316.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.68.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.