Journey Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,793,000 after purchasing an additional 438,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,087,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.40. 6,004,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,364. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

