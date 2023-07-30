Journey Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.13. 13,638,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,937,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

