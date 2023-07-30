JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

FIHL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 1.4 %

FIHL stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

