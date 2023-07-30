JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 3.1% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 85,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,893 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,373. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

