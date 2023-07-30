JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $31,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.18. 2,455,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011,373. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

