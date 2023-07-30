JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,876 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,872 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after acquiring an additional 214,307 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 171,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 2,455,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,373. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

