JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stake Lifted by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $129,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. 349,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

