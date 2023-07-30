Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory mandates, discretionary mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, structured products, family office services, pension, asset servicing, real estate advisory and financing, wealth planning, structured Lombard and equity, and private debt solutions.

